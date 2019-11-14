23rd Annual WALC Adult Spelling Bee on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Adult Literacy Council, Inc. will hold its 23rd Annual Adult Spelling Bee on Nov. 15.
The spelling bee will take place at The Forum at 2120 Speedway Ave. starting at 6 p.m. and is planned to end by 10 p.m.
The WALC Adult Spelling Bee is a fundraiser that the council uses to promote literacy, empower adults in our local communities to retain what they have learned in life and provide life-changing services for members of the community.
For more information, you can visit the WALC website, the Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
