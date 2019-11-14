Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls officially began its Red Kettle campaign on Nov. 13.
The campaign will run through the rest of November and most of December.
“This is our red kettle campaign kick-off which is our only fundraiser of the year," Sgt. Toby Romack, Core Administrator for the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, said.
Your donations are vital for what the organization does in the community.
“We rely solely on the support of the community, like we have for over a 110 years here in Wichita Falls serving the community,” Sgt. Romack said. "We just ask everybody to support our Red Kettle Campaign by making a donation at our red kettles.”
You can even give with your phone this year if you don’t have cash. To learn more about digital payments, click here.
