Santa’s Mailbox open for letters on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Every year the City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department sets up a mailbox specifically to send letters to the North Pole.
These letters will all get a personal response from Santa Claus himself.
Just submit a self-addressed stamped envelope with your letter to Santa inside.
Santa’s Mailbox is located next to the flagpole at the Midwestern State University Fantasy of Lights, which fills the yard in front of the Hardin Administration Building on Taft Boulevard.
The Mailbox will be set up until Dec 13., to give Santa time to respond to everyone before Christmas Day.
For more information you can visit the City of WF Parks and Rec website or the event Facebook page.
