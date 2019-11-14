78th District Court’s new judge sworn in

District Attorney John Gillespie has seen her work ethic firsthand, “What I think makes a good judge is someone like Judge [Barney] Fudge. He was fair to all parties, but he also was tough when it came to sentencing those that harm the most vulnerable and children. I have all the confidence in the world that Meredith will be fair – she's very smart she has a brilliant legal mind – but she also will be tough.”