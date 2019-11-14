78th District Court’s new judge sworn in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Meredith Kennedy has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott as the 78th District Court Judge.
On Thursday, Nov. 14, Kennedy was sworn in to her new role.
Kennedy is making history as one of the first women on the bench in Wichita County in about 15 years, and the first Republican woman ever.
“I’m very humbled that the governor has appointed me to the position and I’m very excited to take on this role for the county,” Kennedy said.
As the daughter of school teachers, she knew at the age of 10 she wanted to also be a public servant and decided to become a lawyer. “I actually got an accounting degree from Texas Tech, So I actually thought I was going to be a tax lawyer,” Kennedy said.
But, for nearly the last 10 years she has served as Chief Civil Prosecutor for the Wichita County District Attorney's office.
District Attorney John Gillespie has seen her work ethic firsthand, “What I think makes a good judge is someone like Judge [Barney] Fudge. He was fair to all parties, but he also was tough when it came to sentencing those that harm the most vulnerable and children. I have all the confidence in the world that Meredith will be fair – she's very smart she has a brilliant legal mind – but she also will be tough.”
Kennedy is also confident she will fill Judge Fudge’s role by continuing to show those same qualities in the 78th District Court.
His judicial demeanor was always exceptional, and I hope to be able to carry that forward,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy has asked Fudge to swear her in and is expected to begin in her position in a week. Her term ends December 2020 but she plans to run to retain the seat.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.