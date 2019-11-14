Water main fix causes road closures in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Water Distribution Division has begun work on a water main fix at Jacksboro Highway and Holiday Street that will affect water service for some in that area.
Work started at 9 a.m. on Nov. 13 but there is not a timetable as to when it will be completed.
Southbound Jacksboro Highway to be shut down and traffic is being rerouted. City maps show that the majority of affected water customers are businesses in that area.
If you are a resident or business that loses water you may contact the Water Distribution Division for project updates at (940) 761-4333.
