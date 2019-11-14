WFISD: What’s the plan for high schools?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WFISD school board met on Nov. 14 to discuss their long range facility plans, with a specific focus on the high schools.
There has not been an official vote, but the board has agreed that two high schools will be the best option for the district moving forward.
At their last meeting they listed the pros and cons of having two equally sized schools and of one smaller and one larger high school.
On one hand they’re concerned having two equally sized schools would mean two brand new schools and it could be more costly.
On the other hand, board member Bob Payton came up with the idea of having one larger school and using the Career Education Center as a smaller non-UIL school.
This could cost less but has its own downsides, like how many students would choose to go to a school without extracurricular activities.
They asked superintendent Michael Kuhrt to go ahead and get the costs of both options.
