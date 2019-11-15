Alfred at Animal Services needs a loving home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diann Bowman from City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Jake in studio today to talk about adoption.
She is joined by Alfred, a one-year-old male cat with fur like cashmere.
Alfred is well behaved and up for adoption through the adoption service that the Animal Services Center provides.
The Animal Services Center is a service of the City of Wichita Falls.
They are located at 1207 Hatton Rd. and are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Animals taken in by Animal Control officers or turned in by residents residing within the city limits of Wichita Falls are housed at their reclaim facility. Stray animals are housed for 3 to 5 days and all efforts are made to reunite those pets with their owners. After that time period they are either placed into the adoption program, transferred to a local community partner rescue organizations or are humanely euthanized.
The adoption fee is $50 for dogs and $40 for cats, which includes 1 set of basic vaccinations, dewormer, bordatella for dogs, flea/tick prevention, a microchip, a heartworm or feline leukemia test and a City license.
The adoptee is responsible for paying for the spay or neuter and the rabies vaccination at a veterinarian of their choice.
Applications will take 24 to 48 hours to process, they will do a fence check and verify all the information.
Adoptees then are asked to make a spay or neuter appointment at a veterinarian of their choice before the animal is released into their care.
For more on the pets they currently have up for adoption you can visit their Pentago webpage.
