Nice forecast for your outdoor weekend plans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the combination of sunshine and light winds, today’s going to be a very nice day. One thing that really stands out in the 7-day forecast is the lack of cold snaps. Instead of that roller coaster ride of temperatures we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, temperatures over the next 7 days will remain consistently comfortable. we should see temperatures warm up fairly quickly this morning, from the low thirties now to the fifties by noon. Afternoon highs will be near 60 degrees. South winds become stronger tomorrow and that will help drive temperatures to the 60s.