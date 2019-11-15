Petrolia day of service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Petrolia Elementary School participated in a “day of service” today. Kids of all grades filled the school busses and took off to deliver blankets, sandwiches, cookies and all kinds of stuff to give back to the community.
“We do a character trait every month. We’ve done trust, honor, and we are working on service.” “We thought it would be a good idea giving back to our community,” says Principal Kenda Cox
They started delivering around 10 a.m. and continued to do so for the rest of the day. Students went to the post office to clean postal boxes, served at meals on wheels, and delivered cookies and blankets around the community.
The students are also working at City Hall cleaning up some trash around town, to help make the community a better place.
This is the first year for this event and they plan on doing it annually.
