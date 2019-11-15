Murderer on trial for murder of Yajaira Garcia bonds out of jail

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A judge set the trial date of Feb. 3, 2020, for a Wichita Falls man suspected of murdering Yajaira Garcia, but he will not be in jail for the next 3 months awaiting trial.
Joshua Christopher Ray Cook bonded out of the Wichita County Jail on Nov. 14, 2019.
He bonded out legally, but the family is not happy that he will not have to sit in a cell until that February trial date.
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Yajaira Garcia, 17, was shot and killed the morning of Nov. 3, 2018 in the 2600 block of Hammon Ranch Road, the same day friends said she planned to take her SAT.
Investigators said they arrested Cook at the scene. They said he called 911, reported the shooting and held a gun in his hand when they arrived.
Friends of Yajaira said Cook was her ex-boyfriend. His original bond was $100,000, that was reset at $300,000 on Dec. 12, 2018.
“It sucks that I won’t be able to see her walk the stage,” Brenda Adame, the teen’s friend, said about the situation last year.
Adame mentored Yajaira since she was a freshman. She said she saw her grow from a shy and quiet girl to a mentor herself.
“[When I found out] it was really heartbreaking because she was so young and to lose someone that young is horrible," Adame said.
Road to College workshops are now all in honor of Yajaira and a dedicated scholarship in her honor.
Copyright 2018 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.