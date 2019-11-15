Shrine Circus’ inclusion of animals concerns advocates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Shrine Circus has visited Wichita Falls for 80 years and this weekend it makes a stop in the falls once again, but not everyone is in favor of the circus animals.
“People can go to our hospital, take their kids if they have a problem with fire, get in a wreck or something, and they can go to our hospitals and it doesn’t cost them a penny,” Elvin Dudley, member of the Maskat Shrine said.
Since their creation the shrine has given back to those in need specifically children who must be hospitalized, they pay for it all, from transportation, a place to stay to even their medical bills. Families can go to 22 hospitals across the country for their needs and in Wichita Falls, one of the ways the shrine spreads the word about what they do is with a circus.
“It’s a great deal for the kids and for the public, it’s kinds of a PR project for the Maskat Shrine,” Dudley said.
He adds the city looks forward to their performance each year. But in recent years, circus' like the Shriners have come under fire from animal rights groups for their use of animals.
“We think that they’re not appropriate and don’t have a place in today’s society. We just think they should be a thing of the past,” Jan Herzog, animal rights activist said.
The circus' elephant trainers explains their animals are always cared for.
“Elephants and all the other animals always come first so before we take care of ourselves we always take care of them,” Joey Frisco said.
He’s been with his elephants his entire life, following the work both his father and grandfather did before him.
Jan Herzog has created a petition to stop circus’ that use animal from coming to Wichita Falls.
“We really think that we have a chance to appeal to the city,” Herzog said.
While activists and trainers have different views on the situation, Joey understands there is a middle ground to be made.
“I don't need them to agree with what we do I just want them to know that they're well taken care of no matter if you agree with them in the circus or not.”
The Maskat Shrine circus is at the Kay Yeager this Sunday with shows at 2:30 and 6:30. Jan Herzog says she will be there making their voices heard.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.