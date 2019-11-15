WFISD School Board agrees on two equally sized high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD’s School Board agrees to move forward with plans to build two equally sized high schools.
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said the high schools will be on opposite sides of town. One would have students from the north and west side of the city, the other would have students from the east and south part of the city.
As far as costs go, the projects could cost anywhere between $280 and $290 million.
“That number is a very fluid number, in that that number could change based on what you have in the school. We programmed our school to have everything we could possibly want in the school. So, we probably over planned it but, we didn’t want to under plan it,” Kuhrt said.
Also, as a part of the long range facility plans, the board is looking at renovating high schools to be used as middle schools, and possibly expanding and as well as building a new elementary school.
Whether all the projects from the long range plans will be on one single bond remains to be decided. The board hopes to have the completed plan by the beginning of 2020 so that they can begin educating the public for a bond next fall.
