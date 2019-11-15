Zundy Elementary event promotes bilingual literacy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Zavala Heritage and the Wichita Falls Public Library partnered with Zundy Elementary School for a free Thanksgiving-themed bilingual literacy event on Nov. 14.
Teachers read a book in Spanish to the participating kids and afterwards they joined their parents for some arts and crafts activities.
“It’s something where we can bring the families in," Lisa Smith, Zundy Elementary School 1st Grade Bilingual Teacher, said. "They can do activities and read stories. We talked a little bit about, culturally, what Thanksgiving is and how it can be celebrated differently.”
The bilingual literacy program was called “Amo Leer” which means “I love to read” in Spanish.
“Not just bilingual classes [can participate] but monolingual students as well and the whole community for a night of reading and fun,” Ana Aguilar, Zundy Elementary School 1st Grade Bilingual Teacher, said.
After completing their activities, teachers provided the kids with Goldfish and Kool-Aid Jammers.
“Well I think it’s really important that the families come with the children,” Smith said. “They can see that it’s a safe environment and safe place. They can get to know teachers and administration on a personal level outside of just being here at school hours. [They can see] that we like to have fun with the children and how we connect with them. They can be a part of the learning process as well.”
“It’s not just about what goes on in the school,” Smith said. "It’s about what goes on at home and how they can support them as well and read with them at home. I think it’s really good for families to be a big part of that, a big part of education.”
The school’s next bilingual literacy program will be held on Dec. 10 at Zundy Elementary from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Ana Aguilar gave her thoughts in Spanish about the event in the video below.
