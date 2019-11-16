City View ISD: Groundbreaking begins for the next phase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong says working on the next phases, "It feels good, it feels good. You always want things faster than they can happen.”
Friday City View ISD broke ground on the next phase of their 10 million dollar bond project. This third phase will add five additional classrooms onto the City View Junior/Senior High.
“You don’t see in the state sixth graders in the elementary much anymore they have been moved to middle school concepts and junior high concepts so we felt that was a big need and the field house we have too many athletes it too small,” said Bushong.
Superintendent Bushong says the field house will be doubling in size with a new weight room and two new locker rooms. He also invited a couple of students that will be the first to sit in those new classrooms.
“I’m very excited but it is a little sad to leave the elementary but I am excited to join the high school,” said Fifth-grader Audrey Graham
The renovations are expected to be completed this summer and the field house this fall.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.