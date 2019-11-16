Donation drives like ‘Sox Appeal’ make a large local impact

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As winter time stormed into Texoma, we know warm feet and toes are going to make a big difference for those surviving the cold temperatures this year.
News Channel 6 and STARIMAGE Dentistry teamed up to collect socks, in the Sox Appeal sock drive, for the Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
Donated socks were collected and delivered to the men, women, and children in need at Faith Mission.
Steve Sparks, the CEO of Faith Mission said, “What a great sock drive we had, we’re so thankful for STARIMAGE Dentistry and to KAUZ for helping put this on. We got 2,540 pairs of socks today for all the men, women and children, it’s gonna go a long way this winter.”
Sparks also said that in one year they donate roughly 6,000 socks, and this drive put them well ahead of the game.
