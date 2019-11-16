Female junior high students attend math, science and engineering workshops

“The girls get to do some hands-on activities in each of the workshops,” Dr. Catherine Stringfellow, Professor and Chair of Computer Science at the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics and Engineering. "We have women from the community who are scientists, mathematicians or engineers themselves or university students that are majoring in fields such as engineering. [They] are actually putting on the workshops so the girls can actually see role models, that women can do these types of careers and see some of the opportunities that are available to them.”