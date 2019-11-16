Fort Sill soldier in Wichita County Jail, charged with coercion and enticement

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (TNN) - A Fort Sill soldier is being held in the Wichita County Jail in Texas after being arrested by authorities from Sheppard Air Force Base.
Online jail records show Jamison Gray is charged with coercion and enticement.
At this point, it’s not clear what led to his arrest and we’re still working to learn more about the crime he’s accused of.
The Department of Justice defines the charge of coercion and enticement as anyone knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing or coercing an individual to travel in interstate or foreign commerce with the purpose of engaging in prostitution or any criminal sexual activity, or attempting to do so, and imposes a maximum punishment of 10 years' imprisonment.
It states the penalty is 15 years imprisonment if the individual who has been persuaded, induced, enticed, or coerced is under the age of 18.
In a statement from Colonel Ryan McCormack, the 75th Field Artillery Brigade commander, he wrote quote “SPC Jamison Gray is assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade and we are aware of his situation. We will continue to monitor the situation and cooperate with law enforcement as required. As in all cases, we will base all decisions on the evidence presented.”
