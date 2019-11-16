Fundraiser supports fight against illiteracy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It's startling to know that one in four Texans cannot read above a fourth grade level, they struggle to find jobs or even help their kids with homework. The Wichita Adult Literacy Council is trying to solve that problem through education and night they held a spelling bee fundraiser to support their cause.
“What better fundraiser for a literacy council than a spelling bee,” Carla Arinder, Executive Director of the council said. “A lot of people don't realize the level of illiteracy we have here in Wichita Falls because people learn coping mechanisms and you don't recognize it.”
After the rules of the “bee” where laid out the competition between the 14 teams began. One of those teams, the O-Wanah Bees, come every year and enjoy supporting what the council stands for.
“We enjoy doing this because it’s fun first of all, but it’s also great support for a wonderful organization that does worthwhile work,” Peggy Cline, one of the team members said.
The three of them are all former Vernon College professors, Peggy taught english and recognizes the importance of understanding how to communicate.
“Without reading skills a person cannot function well in their daily lives,” Cline said.
As the night continued and teams tried their luck at getting the words right. Tonight’s message is to empower those who wish to better themselves.
“If they are successful, their families are successful, their children are successful, so we are there to lend that hand,” Arinder said.
Information about how to get involved or donate to the council can be found on their website here.
