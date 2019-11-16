Garcias speak out after the man suspected of murdering their daughter bonds out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It was a solemn scene at the Garcia home Friday evening. Family and friends gathered to support them just a day after they learned the man accused of murdering their daughter, Yajaira Garcia, had bonded out
“Justice is not being done. How is it that somebody that took someone’s life is out?”. Those are the words Mayela Garcia used to describe the anger and pain she feels.
It has hardly been a year since 17-year-old Yajaira Garcia was shot in killed one Saturday morning on her way to take a college entrance exam.
The suspected killer, Joshua Cook, has been issued an ankle monitor.
The Garcia’s and Yajaira's friends say they respect the law, but one of her mentors Gonzalo Robles said it is an outcome they hoped would not happen.
“She is never going to come back, how would you feel that a year later the suspected murderer is walking the streets now? We can not even imagine the pain that she’s going through, all we can do is say ‘Mayela We are here for you',” Robles said.
It is why cars lined the streets in front of the Garcias home. People gathered in the front yard with the family, including those who do know what it is like to lose their teen daughter to gun violence - Vern and Bianka Landavazo.
Mayela Garcia said the community is the rock that keeps them going, they are the ones that make her continue pushing through.
The murder trial is scheduled to take place in just a few months on February 3rd. The Garcias hope that they can find justice for their daughter.
