Lighting of Christmas in Action’s 75 foot Christmas tree delayed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The lighting of Christmas in Action’s 75 foot Christmas tree has been delayed until Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.
The lighting was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 in the Christmas in Action parking lot.
The tree is five years in the making and has over 12,000 lights and is 75 feet tall and an eight-foot star placed at the top will make the total be 83 feet tall.
Christmas in Action will be adding even more lights for the 2020 season.
Christmas in Action began in 1983 which is why organizers decided on an 83-foot tall tree.
