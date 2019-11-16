New non-profit plans to fight and raise awareness about sex trafficking

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Southern Grit Advocacy and Smith’s Gardentown partnered up to raise funds for Southern Grit to get on their feet on Nov. 16.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. they had coffee, apple cider and lemonade as well as pretzels and mini-coffee cakes, provided by Frank & Joe’s Coffee House, inside Smith’ Gardentown located at 4940 Seymour Hwy, for a Garden Party with a purpose: education.
“Southern Grit Advocacy just formed on Nov. 4 of this year to get involved in the fight against sex trafficking," Vicky Payne, board chair for Southern Grit Advocacy, said. "We are going to do that through education and advocacy so we will be providing prevention education, education about recognizing trafficking and the indicators of it so that we can disrupt and end it.”
A portion of proceeds at Smith’s Gardentown on Saturday went to benefit Southern Grit Advocacy as they look for a permanent place to reside.
“We are looking for office spaces that are reasonably priced so if anybody has something that they want us to look at we would be happy to do that,” Payne said.
Their mission to end sex trafficking through education and advocacy starts with understanding that sex trafficking can happen anywhere, at any time, to anyone, so there are some things to keep an eye out for.
- Traveling with little to no belongings
- You can hear someone coaching them through their phone
- Dressed out-of-season or just generally under-dressed.
- Unable to answer for themselves when asked if okay.
These are not always 100% indicators, but these signs are often overlooked.
Payne said that all it takes to save a life is to ask someone who you suspect may be involved in sex trafficking, “Are you okay?"
Southern Grit offers training for groups that will help prevent, stop and end sex trafficking.
To plan training for your group or find out more information, you can contact Southern Grit Advocacy at 940-632-9939 or check out their Facebook page and the event Facebook page.
