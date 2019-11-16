Pretzel sure is a little ball of energy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for our favorite part of the day, Pet of the Week.
Today we have Pretzel from Emily’s Legacy Rescue, she is a Sheppard mix who is 1 and half years old with a lot of energy, shes very sweet and is good with people.
If you are considering adopting Pretzel, she will be at PetCo on Saturday, Nov. 16 from noon to 4 p.m.
If you’re interested in adopting any animal with the rescue you can start by filling out an application in person or online to begin the approval process.
The adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $85 for cats. The adoption fee covers all their vetting, including a spay or neuter and shots.
They would like to do meet and greets with people to try to match the animals with the right home according to their individual personalities.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue is all about helping displaced animals who find themselves in need. They pull from kill shelters and place them in foster homes. They find that they can work on house training, crate training, and any issues they may have to allow them to find the best possible homes while in foster homes.
