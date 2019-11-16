WF Church celebrates 100-year anniversary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Floral Heights United Methodist Church celebrated its 100-year anniversary on Nov. 16 by putting on an event for the community.
“In 1919, the First Methodist Church decided that the community was changing and growing significantly enough that another Church needed to be started," Dr. Brian Bosworth, senior pastor, said. "They voted in November of 1919 to start a second church here in Floral Heights.”
The church provided food, several games, face painting services and a bouncy house for all in attendance.
“We’ve seen quite a bit of change," Bosworth said. "In 1919, the community was definitely changing. Spanish Flu had hit, the oil boom was going on and men were coming back from WWI. The news reports from back in 1919 even say there were no homes available, no motel rooms and there were literally cots that could be rented on the sidewalk by the hour to have a place to stay.”
A local band called Rock, Paper, Scissors provided the music for the celebration and The Kona Ice truck even showed up later on.
“This church has seen 100 years of change, continuing change," Bosworth said. "We’ve been here through natural disasters, good times, bad times and we’ve touched a lot of people with the ministries of this church. We’re taking a little bit of time this weekend to say ‘happy birthday’ and to invite the community to help celebrate 100 years.”
Bishop Mike McKee will be delivering a special worship service at the church on Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.