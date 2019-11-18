BBB Briefs: ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton, from the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas, joined Jake to talk about the 'Secret Sister’ gift exchange scam.
The ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange campaign became popular in 2015 through posts on social media promising participants would receive up to 36 gifts, in exchange for sending just one gift, valued at $10.
Participants were encouraged to invite others to participate in the holiday gift exchange, then promised they would receive information on where to mail the gifts.
Once people stop participating in the gift exchange, the gift supply stops as well, and leaves hundreds of people disappointed and without their promised gifts.
There are a couple important things to keep in mind if you’ve ever been interested in participating:
- It should be noted that pyramid schemes are illegal and the U.S. Postal Inspection Services denotes that these gift exchanges are considered a form of gambling and participants could be subject to penalties.
- There is another layer of danger to participating in these schemes. When signing up, the alleged campaign organizer is asking for personal information such as a mailing address or an email. With just a few pieces of information, cyber thieves could expose you to future scams or commit identity theft.
The next time someone promises a bounty of gifts or cash by mail, email, or social media, the BBB recommends ignoring it and reporting the social media posts.
More information on scams is available on the BBB website, where you can also report them to the BBB Scam Tracker.
