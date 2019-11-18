Drunk driving survivor uses story to inspire high school students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On the night of March 27, 2005, Sean Carter and a friend got into their car after a night of drinking. Sean climbed into the passenger seat and what happened after changed his life forever.
Sean’s side would crash into a tree along Midwestern Parkway near Jacksboro Highway just after midnight. He was in a coma for 39 days, and lost the ability to speak on his own.
“If I knew then that the decision I would make on March 27, 2005, would affect the rest of my life, leaving me unable to walk or talk freely, you can bet I would not have done what I did,” Carter told City View Jr/Sr High School students during his presentation today.
Now Carter wants to make sure kids and young adults don't make the same mistake he did.
Since Carter’s accident happened in Wichita Falls, City View’s principal is hoping the message hits closer to home for his students.
“We learn better when we have a chance to experience what someone else has gone through,” said Scott Boswell, "and that’s why I think this program is so powerful.>
Carter added, “it went really well. I didn’t see anyone sleeping.”
Through a TxDOT grant, and the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, Carter is able to use his iPad to connect with students all across the state. He said what he enjoys most is being able to interact with them one-on-one after his presentations.
“The feedback I receive is often encouraging,” he said.
For Boswell, he’s hoping Carter’s message leaves a lasting impression on teenagers as they enter adulthood.
“We want to be able to help them make better decisions about their life when they’re not here at school,” he explained.
Carter and his mom, Jenny, are booked all the way through May of next year to speak all across Texas.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.