Duncan PD: Three confirmed dead, including shooter, outside Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Police Department is beginning the investigation into what happened at the Duncan Walmart on the morning of Nov. 18.
Police were initially dispatched there just before 10 a.m.
Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford tells us that three people were killed outside the store near a vehicle. One of those killed is the shooter.
Ford says the gun used in this shooting was a handgun.
All of Duncan Public Schools were placed on lock down but have since been given the all clear by police and have been taken off lock down.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to learn more about this investigation.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.