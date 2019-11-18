Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for possession of controlled substance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls needs your help finding this week’s Manhunt Monday suspect.
Frank Lee McClelland, 44, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one over four grams but under 200 grams; his pre-trial bond was cancelled.
McClelland stands five-foot-11-inches and weighs about 170 pounds.
McClelland should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.
Never attempt to approach him yourself.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers 24/7 at 940-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area you can call 1-800-322-9888.
You never have to give your information and if your tip leads to the arrest of McClelland, you can earn a reward up to $500, with board approval.
