The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie runs this weekend at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Ilka Megee and Calvin Russell joined Jake to talk about MSU Texas Theatre’s newest production running from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24.
The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie originally opened in London’s West End in 1952 and has run continuously since, making it the longest initial run of any play in history.
The Department of Theatre at Midwestern State University will present Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery ‘The Mousetrap’ at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday and then at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Fain Fine Arts Center Theatre.
The Fain Fine Arts Theatre is located at 3410 Taft Blvd.
General admission tickets to this production are $10; high school students, senior citizens, and military service members get in for $8. MSU Texas students, faculty and staff will be admitted free.
For more information you can call the box office at 940-397-4393, the publicity office at 940-397-4399 or the Department of Theatre at 940-397-4670.
