NC6′s Third Annual Turkey Drive on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6, US Cellular and United Regional are all teaming up to provide hot meals to families in need this Thanksgiving.
By donating a turkey to the drive, you can feed an entire family for the holidays.
The News Channel 6 Third Annual Turkey Drive will be on Nov. 22 at the Walmart on Lawrence Road from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
All the turkeys received during this 12-hour time frame will be donated to Faith Mission.
Steve Sparks, CEO of Faith Mission, said the turkeys raised from this fundraiser help feed hundreds of families for the rest of the year.
