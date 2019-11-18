Nice weather to start the week, rain eventually returns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re starting the week with very nice weather. Both today and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 70s, then the chance of rain returns to Texoma by Wednesday, and may stick around through Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will jump quickly this morning, into the mid-60s by noon. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Sunshine remains in the forecast for tomorrow, but then clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of a chance of rain by Wednesday evening.