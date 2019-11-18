Veterans freedom retreat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The retreat is taking place at the Coyote Ranch in Wichita Falls. The mission is to help free veterans and their families from the grip of post-traumatic stress.
“It’s our goal to basically take these folks and show them that they’re not alone.” “In the 7 day period, we will teach them about 60 different coping tools,” said the retreat director, Markus Podell.
Those attending will learn how to handle day to day issues that come with post-traumatic stress, being treated through counseling, acupuncture, yoga sessions and other stress reduction activities.
“If you look at people walking down the street and you see someone without an arm with a military cap on, you know what happened to them." "But there’s also the invisible wounds of war, and that’s what we have here,” said Vietnam veteran Bud Hughes.
Counselors will be staying at the ranch, making themselves available 24/7 to help victims cope.
The retreat ends next Sunday, and the plan is for all 12 couples to leave in a better place mentally than when they arrived.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.