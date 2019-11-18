WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District is once again holding Thanksgiving lunches.
WFISD’s annual Thanksgiving lunches will be Nov. 19 through Nov. 21 at the elementary schools.
Adult tickets are $4 each and may be purchased at the front office of your child’s school.
On the menu you can expect roast turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, homemade mashed potatoes, glazed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, a fresh baked dinner roll and a fresh basked cookie.
Please pay attention to which day of the week your child’s school is hosting the Thanksgiving lunches:
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Burgess
Zundy
Lamar
Haynes
West
Booker T. Washington
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Fain
Franklin
Milam
Scotland Park
Sheppard
Thursday, Nov. 21
Crockett
Fowler
Southern Hills
Jefferson
Cunningham
Each school may adjust their lunch times as needed, so remember to ask about when lunchtime will be while you’re purchasing tickets.
For more information you can contact the WFISD at 940-235-1000.
