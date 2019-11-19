Donors Choose helps teachers get supplies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -We often push students to use their imagination; however, that creativity comes with a cost.
Lamar Elementary, Art teacher Megan Halford said; " I feel like all of our kids need that time to explore and have that time to create. We are so focused on testing that we missed that aspect of our children being able to explore, build, and find their inner excitement," said Megan Halford.
Kindergarten teacher Megan Halford says she never has enough art supplies.
So, she went to the Donors Choose a website and requested things like a simple block of wood that keeps markers fresh and tools so she can work with students in small groups.
An office supply store sponsored her list.
“So, if somebody donates a dollar, then Quill donates a dollar, so I only had to raise half that amount to get those items, so they are being shipped today," said Halford.
A great relief to her wallet.
"Our budgets are small, and most school budgets are pretty small I spend much money out of pocket, but donors choose helps me get those big items that I would be able to get without actually help from an outside donation. So, I was able to get these that I could only dream of getting, said Halford.
Donors Choose is making it possible for schools like Lamar Elementary to begin introducing coding, robotics, and VR to kindergarten students.
“It’s a robot that they control with an IPAD and in kindergarten, we have an ABC mat that they can roll it over to letter or to that number,” said Bilingual Kindergarten Elena Martinez.
“This program was 15 hundred dollars not this one the augmented reality, so there is no way I would have gotten it on my own. So, donors choose was able to do that for me. it helps them to be motivated to learn,” said Kindergarten teacher Stephanie Roberts.
Donorschoose.org is not just for traditional classrooms but helps sponsor field trips and club needs and donations are collected year-round.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.