Emergency repairs cause scheduled water outages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Water Distribution Division will be repairing a water main leak on Martin Luther King Boulevard, this is an emergency repair.
Starting Nov. 19 they will close the 2 Northbound lanes of MLK Boulevard and detour traffic for the safety of both the workers and the public.
Businesses near the corner of MLK Boulevard and Flood Street could experience temporary water outages during the time of the repair.
These repairs have no expected time frame, as the water main leak was random.
Please drive slowly and be aware of your surroundings when traveling in this area.
For more information or questions, you are asked to contact the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at 940-761-7477 or the Public Information Office at 940-761-7402.
