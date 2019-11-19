LATEST: Duncan PD holds press conference to address the situation

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Police Department is beginning the investigation into what happened at the Duncan Walmart on the morning of Nov. 18.
According to police, Yayo Varela Jr., 43, was inside a vehicle sitting in the parking lot as Rebecca Vescio-Varela, 31, and Aubrey Perkins, 39, came out of the Walmart and entered a nearby vehicle. Police say Varela exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots into the windshield, striking Vescio-Varela and Perkins multiple times.
Varela Jr. then walked to the back of the vehicle before shooting and killing himself.
Police say Varela Jr. and Vescio-Varela had been in a previous relationship. Vescio-Varela and Perkins were in a current relationship at the time of the shooting. They are considering the shooting a domestic dispute at this time. They say Varela Jr. used a 9 mm handgun during the shooting.
Authorities also say a man seen by witnesses nearby with a gun approached the scene after the shooting had ended but did not confront Varela Jr.
The family of the shooter spoke out to KSWO later on Monday evening to name Yayo Varela Jr. as the person who shot two people in the Walmart parking lot in Duncan before turning the gun on himself.
A memorial was set up to mourn the lives of Rebecca Vescio-Varela and Aubrey Perkins.
DETAILS
Here are a few things we know:
- The initial 911 call came in at 9:53 a.m.
- The shooter died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- At least nine shots were fired during the incident.
- The Vescio-Varela and Perkins had been inside the Walmart before the shooting but the shooter was never inside the store.
- Vescio-Varela was an employee at Walmart.
- An armed civilian was at the scene but police say they can not confirm if he intervened before the shooter killed himself.
STATEMENTS
Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement about the shooting:
“I am deeply grieved by the tragedy that took place this morning in Duncan. Worlds were indeed shaken and changed forever by this devasting incident, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, many loved ones and the entire Duncan community."
“As we await answers on what led to the incident, I remain confident in members of our law enforcement to investigate and keep us all appropriately informed.”
All of Duncan Public Schools were placed on lock down but have since been given the all clear by police and have been taken off lock down.
