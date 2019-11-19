MSU men’s soccer seeded 10th despite winning LSC tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Midwestern State men’s soccer team were stunned during the NCAA Division II men’s soccer selection show when the Mustangs found out they were a 10-seed in super region four.
The first reaction was shock from the crowd gathered at Parkway Grill.
MSU is coming off the Lone Star Conference tournament championship, which gave them an automatic bid into the postseason.
But despite a 15-4 overall record, MSU finds themselves one seed lower than Texas A&M International, who the Mustangs have beaten twice including a 4-1 win in the conference tourney.
Now, they say this will be a chip on their shoulder heading into the playoffs.
“Getting 10th is kind of crazy to us," MSU junior goalkeeper Taylor Lampe said. "But we do what we gotta do. We will go out and play our game and that is basically the only thing we can do now. Fly out there and hopefully go prove our game.”
As the 10 seed, the Mustangs draw UC San Diego in the first round.
They will play them Thursday at 8 p.m. at Cal State LA, who will await the winner of the first-round matchup.
These two teams squared off three years ago, almost to the day, and the Tritons came away with the 2-1 victory.
