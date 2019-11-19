MSU Texas annual Turkey Trot this Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University is holding their Annual Turkey Trot on Sunday.
Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Sikes Lake behind the Bruce & Graciela Redwine Student Wellness Center.
Entry fee is one item for the Mustangs Pantry. (examples: cereal, pasta, coffee, oatmeal, nuts, toothbrush, hygiene products, laundry detergent, etc.)
The 5K Run/Walk will start at 5 p.m.
The first 100 people to register will receive a free shirt. Registration is on-site only.
The first place male and female finishers will receive a turkey.
