MSU Texas annual Turkey Trot this Sunday
By Katelyn Fox | November 19, 2019 at 3:47 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 3:47 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University is holding their Annual Turkey Trot on Sunday.

Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Sikes Lake behind the Bruce & Graciela Redwine Student Wellness Center.

Entry fee is one item for the Mustangs Pantry. (examples: cereal, pasta, coffee, oatmeal, nuts, toothbrush, hygiene products, laundry detergent, etc.)

The 5K Run/Walk will start at 5 p.m.

The first 100 people to register will receive a free shirt. Registration is on-site only.

The first place male and female finishers will receive a turkey.

