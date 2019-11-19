Relaunched veteran’s service office now serving hundreds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Veterans Office underwent a major renovation, and is now open twice as long with a new staff, to guide vets through Veteran’s Affairs paperwork.
Tim Murdock, an Army veteran of just over thirty years has now taken the role of a service officer at the newly reopened office. “It's been a bit of a transition for me, but I’ve really enjoyed it,” Murdock said.
They've adopted an open door policy, making this office more welcoming to veterans.
“We’re trying to open it up to where it’s more welcoming for them to come in and have a place to sit and talk and for us to give them some help they need,” Murdock said.
“They've opened the office, they've moved the furniture inside, they've unlocked the door, they've cleaned it up. I mean, just everything you could ask for,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.
Murdock chose this position after his experience with a veteran service officer when he was transitioning out of the army.
“It made an impression on me how much he helped me navigate the road I was very unfamiliar with,” Murdock said.
For John Rollins, the service officer from the state, doing this for years enjoys getting to serve veterans every day.
“I’ve dealt with thousands and thousands of veterans between here and Amarillo and it’s actually very gratifying to do things for a veteran that actually end of being life changing for them,” Rollins said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.