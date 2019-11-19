Seymour’s Slaggle named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

Nick Slaggle showcased his talent by the tune of 299 total yards and 6 TD's to defeat Stamford in the bi-district round. (Source: KAUZ)
November 18, 2019 at 7:34 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 8:20 PM

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - The playoffs bring out the best in players and round one of the high school football playoffs did just that, providing drama and standouts.

One of those standouts is the Blitz on 6 Player of the Week.

Seymour's Nick Slaggle did it all for the Panthers as they dominated Stamford 40-6 in the bi-district round.

Slaggle ran for 222 yards and five touchdowns.

He also threw for 77 yards and a score.

That’s 299 yards and six TD’s.

He also picked off two passes as the Panthers safety.

Slaggle and the Panthers will get a rematch from last year’s area round when they take on Stinnett West Texas this Friday at 7 in Childress.

