Seymour’s Slaggle named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - The playoffs bring out the best in players and round one of the high school football playoffs did just that, providing drama and standouts.
One of those standouts is the Blitz on 6 Player of the Week.
Seymour's Nick Slaggle did it all for the Panthers as they dominated Stamford 40-6 in the bi-district round.
Slaggle ran for 222 yards and five touchdowns.
He also threw for 77 yards and a score.
That’s 299 yards and six TD’s.
He also picked off two passes as the Panthers safety.
Slaggle and the Panthers will get a rematch from last year’s area round when they take on Stinnett West Texas this Friday at 7 in Childress.
Previous winners:
WK 1: Graham’s Daniel Gilbertson
WK 2: City View’s Jayln Marks
WK 3: Hirschi’s Tryston Randall
WK 4: Iowa Park’s Trent Green
WK 5: Burkburnett’s Mason Duke
WK 6: Knox City’s Abraham Nevarez
WK 7: Nocona’s Carter Horn
WK 8: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher
WK 9: Archer City’s Layne Briggs
WK 10: Notre Dame’s Andrew Koch
WK 11: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher
