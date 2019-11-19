Tuesday will be the final sunny day of the work week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you weren’t able to get out and enjoy yesterday’s weather, today will be your final chance of the week to get out and enjoy sunny skies and warm temperatures. In fact, today will likely be the warmest day of the week. Not that tomorrow will be cold but it will be cloudy, and rain chances will be good by tomorrow afternoon. Like yesterday, we’ll have a south breeze this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.