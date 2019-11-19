WFISD school board talks about capital improvements

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has a host of capital improvements they are looking to complete. Monday night, the school board touched on how they plan to tackle them.
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said there is a list of about 40 needed improvements ranging from replacing lights to fixing driveways and upgrading HVAC systems.
They have a surplus budget this year because they moved up the budget start date by two months. They will have over $7 million over the course of the year.
Superintendent Kuhrt spoke about how they plan to approach the projects, “We can’t do them all at once. We don’t have enough man power to do them all at once, or the ability to manage those programs. So, we’re going to try to prioritize the list and say, 'Ok, lets try to complete these, bid these out, and complete these in the spring and then in the summer. Then the rest will be done in the next budget cycle.”
The next budget cycle is on July 1, and the list of needed improvements include items at schools throughout all of the district.
The board did not go into details about the long range facility plan Monday night.
