Authorities investigating ‘hit list’ at Vernon ISD

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Vernon ISD has reported the discovery a “hit list” at the middle school around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
A police investigation has determined that the list was not a credible threat and the parents of the students whose names were on this list were notified.
The school district said they will continue to investigate the list and take any necessary actions to keep students safe.
Any concerns should be directed to the Vernon ISD superintendent’s office.
