Booms around the city: WFFD trains with explosives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WFFD firefighters and the Denton Bomb Squad have been working with explosives as part of their training at the fire training facilities near the Booker T. Washington Elementary school neighborhood. Their training has left some residents concerned.
“We received no notification by school, by mail, nor knock at the door or anything,” resident Alica Johnson said.
Johnson said she just wanted to know what was happening.
“Make us aware," Johnson said. "We have kids so just make us aware of what is going on around our neighborhood.”
The WFFD Chief spoke with News Channel 6 about why they have been detonating explosives.
“So the last couple of days, Denton Fire has brought up their Bomb Squad and done some orientation, some training with our staff in terms of identification and proper response protocols for events that involve explosives or potentially explosive devices," WFFD Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said.
The city’s fire department responds to all types of hazards which includes explosives.
“Conducting this training is an important aspect of keeping our staff safe and preparing them to serve the public so they know what they are looking for, so they can identify an appropriate response protocol,” Prillaman said.
The reason they do this at the drill field is because of how somewhat secluded the area is. When things are active like the last few days they are sure to tell the students and staff of Booker T. Washington.
“Most of what we do is somewhat isolated enough that it doesn’t impact some of the neighborhoods but the detonations over the last couple of days have certainly been an exception to that," Prillaman said. "We feel bad that we haven’t done as good of a job proactively notifying the neighbors as we could have.”
One of the things the WFFD takes seriously is the relationship they have with the community.
“We have to behave like good neighbors so for those that have been disrupted over the last few days, I offer my sincere apology,” Prillaman said.
No more warnings are needed as Wednesday was the last day of training with explosives between the Denton and Wichita Falls Fire Departments.
