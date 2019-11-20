Catholic Charities giving away Thanksgiving baskets

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Catholic Charities' mission is to end poverty one family at a time.
Carol Dorrough community Connection Program Manager said, “We do that with programs that help our clients to become more self-reliant,” said Carol Dorrough.
Programs that start with a dialogue about what poverty really looks like.
“People think that if they are working and have a roof over their heads, then they are not living in poverty and that is not always the case,” said Dorrough.
This week the group is focused on collecting food supplies and getting thanksgiving baskets ready.
“We are very fortunate we have some wonderful community partners we work with knights of Columbus in Windthorst. they are very generous to us every year providing thanksgiving food basket so we have roughly 50 or so baskets coming that we will provide for some of the families that are engaged in our programs,” said Lindsay Greer, Catholics Charities Development Manager.
Like their Thanksgiving baskets Carol Dorrough says they will continue to partner with other agencies and ramp up calls for donations throughout the end of the year.
"We also do an angel tree during the holiday season, so we have donors and community members, and that is open to anyone. they can sponsor a family and purchase toys for the children in that family. "Kind of like a tree of hope with some of our churches where we ask the public for this as well as we come toward the end of the year. We look for a gift card for very nominal amounts, ten dollar gift cards we always need those types of things, so those are great little incentives,” said Greer
Right now, those baskets are already assigned to clients however, catholic charities staff say extra supplies will be on stand-by.
“We try to do more than one extra, that way if something happens to come up if somebody truly needs it, we can meet that unexpected need,” said Brent Smith.
Thanksgiving baskets will be delivered this Friday to 50+ Texoma families.
