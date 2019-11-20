Clay Co. suspect charged in stabbing homicide

CHARLIE, Texas (TNN) - Clay County officials have made an arrest in a stabbing which took the life of one person on Tuesday.
Cindi Baker, 61, has been arrested for aggravated assault causing death, which is a first degree felony.
On Tuesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female stating that her father had been stabbed by her mother.
When a deputy arrived on the scene in Charlie they located a deceased male in the home, later identified as James Baker, Jr., 52. An investigation showed that the victim was stabbed one time in the chest.
When questioned, Cindi Baker told deputies her and James had been in an argument when James picked up a knife and told her to stab him. She reportedly told deputies that she then took the knife and stabbed him.
Baker has a bond set at $100,000.
