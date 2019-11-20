Coping with grief during the holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first holiday season after losing a family member is sometimes the hardest.
It is why Hospice of Wichita Falls offers bereavement counseling for a year after someone loses a loved one.
The Hospice Tree of Light is lit every year in Wichita Falls and money that is raised goes towards their bereavement program.
Counselors at Helen Farabee also help those who are dealing with loss.
They also have a 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 1:800-621-8504
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.