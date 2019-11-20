Downtown WF business getting renovation funds from 4B board

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At Tuesday’s Wichita Falls city council meeting, council members agreed to give a business some much needed help with expansion. Pickers Universe is getting $133,000 to help bring their building up to code and put in an elevator and it’s how the 4B board is taking businesses all across the city to the next level.
They'll soon be expanding upward, into their second story that's been empty for over 40 years.
“In downtown, we're not building a lot of new structures, so we have to work with what's here,” Jana Schmader, director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development said.
The project architect, Sid Litteken, says this expands their usable space by 24,000 square feet.
“We feel like this is the heartbeat of Wichita Falls and we have the opportunity to bring it back to life and we are going to do it,” Litteken said.
The plans are to make the upper floor a restaurant and meeting space, keeping the ground floor retail. The work here is all part of what the 4B board is doing to attract more people to downtown. For Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Schmader says this win for Pickers Universe is really a win for everyone.
“This is another prime example of how downtown developers work with the 4B board and the city of Wichita Falls. We’re grateful for those public, private partnerships because so many projects could not happen without their support,” Schmader said.
She adds that as businesses like Pickers expand, they generate more sales tax which is the way 4B is able to help out in the first place, funding future projects.
“Everyone downtown is going to get to enjoy the new developments that are taking place,” Litteken said.
The entire renovation project will be more than two and a half million bucks when it’s all is said and done, while that 4B money is helpful. There is still a lot of work to be do.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.