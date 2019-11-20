‘Frontier Days: A Step Into The Past’ happening this Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Logan Ralston and John Hernandez joined Jake in studio to talk about Frontier Days 2019.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting 'Frontier Days: Step Into The Past’ on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
'A Step Into The Past’ will feature three local area museums as each showcase exhibits and fine art within a true cultural experience from the Southwest Oklahoma region and across the world.
The three museums being featured in this interactive exhibit are: The Museum of the Great Plains, General Tommy Franks Leadership Mobile Museum and the Comanche National Museum.
Each of the museums offers a distinct background that contributes to the local arts and culture communities.
The tour will start at The Museum of the Great Plains at about 1 p.m. and in the four hours following participants will learn about the rich local history we have in Texoma.
'Frontier Days: A Step Into The Past’ is a free event, open to the general public.
This years’ 'Frontier Days’ will also include a Buffalo Burger cookout for free, while supplies last.
Following the ‘Frontier Days: Step Into The Past,’ participants are encouraged to attend the Holiday in the Park Annual Christmas Parade happening at Elmer Thomas Park shortly after 5 p.m.
For more information you can check out the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce website or the event Facebook page.
