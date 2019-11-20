Local community dinners for this Thanksgiving

Nocona Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Feast on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the at the Nocona Senior Citizen’s Center located at 400 Boston St. Adults are $8 per plate, Children from 4 to 12-years-old are $4 per plate and children under 12 eat free. Proceeds from this event go to the local Meals on Wheels program. You are asked to RSVP by calling 940-825-3148.