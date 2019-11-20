Local community dinners for this Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cities across the area will be holding Thanksgiving community dinners for those looking for somewhere to go over the holiday season.
In Wichita Falls the WFISD’s annual elementary school Thanksgiving lunches.
If you live In Vernon’s city limits, there will be the Thanksgiving Holiday Spirit Meals delivery meal on Thanksgiving Day, for anyone who requests one. Requests can be made by calling 940-552-9436 and leaving a voicemail with your name, address, phone number and the number of meals you need delivered. The deadline to order a delivered meal is this Sunday.
Saint Jo will be hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner at noon on Nov. 21 at the Civic Center located at 102 E. Boggess St. They’ll have all the traditional favorites, but this is a potluck style dinner so bring your favorite Thanksgiving dinner side. For more information you can call 940-995-2605.
The Forestburg Community Service Club is also hosting a Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 21 at the Community Center, located at 16617 FM 455, at 6:30 p.m. They’ll have the main parts of a Thanksgiving meal but ask attendees to bring a side, salad or dessert.
Nocona Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Feast on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the at the Nocona Senior Citizen’s Center located at 400 Boston St. Adults are $8 per plate, Children from 4 to 12-years-old are $4 per plate and children under 12 eat free. Proceeds from this event go to the local Meals on Wheels program. You are asked to RSVP by calling 940-825-3148.
Nocona will also have their 21st Annual Thanksgiving Day free meal being served at the Veranda Inn located at 1523 East Highway 82. Take-out and delivery is available as well. Volunteers and desserts are needed, if able to help you are asked to call 940-531-1885.
Bowie will also have a Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving hosted by the First United Methodist Church, the church is located at 1515 Jefferson St. If you would like to know more about this event you can call the church office at 940-872-3384.
