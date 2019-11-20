Phone scams on the rise for holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Law enforcement across Texoma is warning people of potential phone scams, especially with the holidays right around the corner.
A resident of Holliday, Texas, Matthew Lang isn’t immune to fraudulent calls of all kinds.
“Over the last month’s it’s been either kind of an auto insurance thing or the more interesting one is the social security administration has a claim against me and they’re filing a lawsuit against me and taking my money,” Lang explained.
Deputy Melvin Joyner with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said he sees scams like the ones Lang’s received pop up every year. He said the one the office is warning about now cycles especially through the holidays.
“It’s happened before and it’s happening now,” Joyner said.
The financial crimes unit at the Wichita Falls Police Department said there are some tell-tale signs a call is a scam.
They include if any government agency is asking for payment in the form of gift cards, and if the call is a recording.
“If I do answer the phone it’s a recording, and then it transfers me to a call center,” Lang said, “that kind of tips me off more than anything.”
But Lang believes there’s an even simpler option to take.
“I mean really if you don’t recognize the number I just wouldn’t answer the phone,” he added.
If you believe you’ve received a scam, both Wichita County Sheriff’s office and Wichita Falls Police Department encourage you to report it.
For the Federal Trade Commission’s website on active scams, click here.
